School news: Vacation, grading, merger update, virtual Spirit Week and weekend meal distribution

MANCHESTER, NH — The following information was released Wednesday by Manchester School District.

Grading change approved, vacation will still happen: On Monday, the Board of School Committee met and voted on several important issues. Here are a few of the decisions that will most immediately impact families:

April vacation will happen: The board voted against a motion to cancel April vacation and end the school year a week earlier. April vacation will proceed as planned.

The board approved a motion to use a modified grading system for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. The system will allow for incomplete grades – students will not be given an F in remote learning. Instead, they will have the opportunity to make up work missed. You can read more about this in the meeting agenda for Monday. If you have questions about how this will impact your student, you can always contact your school. MST-Memorial merger discussion on hold: The board voted to table discussion on potentially merging the campuses of Memorial High School and Manchester School of Technology. By “tabling” the discussion, the board must discuss this at a future meeting.

If you have questions about any Board of School Committee discussions, you can contact your representative – you can find his or her information here.

Virtual spirit week

Show your spirit: Next week we hope you’ll show your MSD spirit by taking part in our Virtual Spirit Week! You can find RSVP for the week-long event on Facebook. You can share your photos for each day right in the Facebook event. Here is the schedule:

Monday, April 20 – Crazy Costume Day: Dress up in your favorite crazy costume

Dress up in your favorite crazy costume Tuesday, April 21 – Furry Friend Day: Get caught reading with your favorite furry friend (real or stuffed)

Get caught reading with your favorite furry friend (real or stuffed) Wednesday, April 22 – Reverse the Role: Students: Dress like your teachers or family members. Parents and guardians: Dress like your student!

Students: Dress like your teachers or family members. Parents and guardians: Dress like your student! Thursday, April 23 – Manchester Pride Day: Wear your school, team, club or best Manchester gear.

Wear your school, team, club or best Manchester gear. Friday, April 24 – Flip Flop Friday: Put on your favorite summer footwear and soak up the sun

Meal distribution

Weekend food packages: We will continue weekend meal package distribution this Saturday, April 18. All meals were donated and prepared by Southern New Hampshire University. The schedule for this weekend is below.

Main locations

Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way: 9:30-11:30 am

Manchester Police Athletic League, 409 Beech St.: 9:30-11:30 am

Parkside Middle School, 75 Parkside Ave.: 9:30-11:30 am

Secondary locations

Smyth Road School, 245 Bruce Road: 9:30-10 am

Crystal Lake Park, 679 Bodwell Road: 10:30-11 am

Free resources

AP exam webinar for parents: Students are able to take Advanced Placement exams online. Parents can learn more about how to help your child prepare to take the exams at home in a webinar this Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m. You can sign up for the webinar here.

Exercise class on Instagram: Students and families can take part in a fun fitness class courtesy of Fortitude Health and Training of Manchester. Classes will be streamed live on Instagram at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can find the classes by searching for @fortitudehealthandtraining on Instagram.