School graduation requirements raised for next school year

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday night, the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) approved a recommendation that would increase the required credits for high school graduation in one of Manchester’s public high schools from 20 to 22.5 and the requirements for a high school diploma with distinction from 25 to 27.5, beginning with incoming freshmen next school year.

Incoming public high school students will now need to take an additional credit in a science elective class and an extra 1.5 credits in general elective classes for graduation.

Increasing the credit requirement has been an objective of the Manchester School District since former superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt championed the idea as way to promote excellence and raise expectations of all students in the city.

The move brings the Manchester School District closer to other comparable school districts analyzed by the BOSC such as Merrimack (21), Portsmouth (22), Goffstown (22.5), Salem (24), Londonderry (24), Exeter (24), and Bedford (24).

Ward 6 BOSC Member Ken Tassey asked if the 1.5 credits for at-large electives be reduced to one credit, with the extra half credit assigned specifically to a financial literacy class.

Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen said that state requirements related to financial literacy classes are still in flux. She added that it’s also unclear whether the current financial literacy classes would remain within each high school’s math department

Ward 9 BOSC Member Ben Dion recommended placing financial literacy classes within social science departments, drawing upon his experience as an economics teacher.

Tassey’s motion did not receive a second. Ward 11 BOSC Member Dr. Nicole Leapley moved that the original recommendation be passed, which was approved on a voice vote.

The matter of which departments should be in charge of financial literacy classes was referred to the BOSC Teaching and Learning Committee.