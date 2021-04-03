School district update: May 3 target for in-person learning, food services is hiring, bus route changes and more

COVID-19 update: We have completed our weekly review of school status and we have good news: All schools are in hybrid status for next week, April 5-9.

You can find the status for all schools on our COVID-19 dashboard. You can find the dashboard at https://bit.ly/MSDdashboard2.

Please remember the basic COVID-19 precautions: Wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands frequently, stay home when sick, and avoid large gatherings.

Expanding in-person learning: On Thursday, Gov. Sununu announced that all schools must offer five days of in-person learning by April 19. This differs from our district’s plan, which was approved by the Board of School Committee last month.

We have been preparing to expand in-person learning starting May 3. We selected May 3 because by that time, the majority of our staff will be fully immunized for COVID-19. You are considered fully immunized two weeks after you receive your second dose of the vaccine, and our second doses will be administered next weekend, April 9 and 10. Under the governor’s order, we would not be able to use Wednesdays as a remote learning day, as we had planned.

Manchester School District has contacted the state seeking clarification, and we will update families as soon as we can. In the meantime, we are looking forward to more students returning to our buildings full time.

Bus route changes: As more students return to in-person learning, we will need to update our bus routes frequently. Routes are posted on our website. To find them, go to http://transportation.mansd. org/, then look for your student’s school on the left side of the page.

Preregistration open for 2021-22 school year: If you have a student who is new to the school district or will return in the fall after attending an outside school, you can start the registration process now. You’re asked to fill out the preregistration form here. You can read more about the registration process, including what documents you’ll need to register a student, on our website.

Food services help wanted: Manchester School District’s food and nutrition services department is currently seeking cooks, food service workers, and kitchen helper substitutes. If you or someone you know is interested, you can email sloftus@mansd.org or call 624-6300 x120 for details and application materials. The application is NOT currently available through the school district’s online application system.

Food options: Manchester School District offers meals for remote learners. You can get meals in two ways: from one of our bus routes or by pickup up at a school.

Meal bus routes: There are two routes: North/Central and South/West. The routes will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. You can find the routes on our website (www.mansd.org), or by clicking the links below. North/Central route South/West route

School pickup: Pickup is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at selected schools. You can find the list at https://www.mansd.org/covid- 19-resources/food-resources.

In addition to meals available from MSD, the following options are available:

Weekend meal bags: Available on Fridays at any school meal pickup site, or on the school bus routes. You can also pick these up at the YMCA on Fridays (info below).

Available on Fridays at any school meal pickup site, or on the school bus routes. You can also pick these up at the YMCA on Fridays (info below). YMCA grab-and-go meals: The YMCA of Downtown Manchester continues to offer grab-and-go meals for youths 18 and younger Monday through Friday. You can pick up meals on the Stark Street side of the building between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 pm.

The YMCA of Downtown Manchester continues to offer grab-and-go meals for youths 18 and younger Monday through Friday. You can pick up meals on the Stark Street side of the building between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 pm. Boys & Girls Club grab-and-go meals: The Boys & Girls Club offers grab-and-go meals every weekday from 3:30-5 p.m. You can pick up meals at the main entrance on Concord Street.

The Boys & Girls Club offers grab-and-go meals every weekday from 3:30-5 p.m. You can pick up meals at the main entrance on Concord Street. Food pantries: We have updated our list of area food pantries. You can find the updated list here.