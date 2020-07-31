School district update: Aug. 3 town hall for families; special education listening session, Aug. 7

MANCHESTER, NH – Since the spring, district staff have been working on reopening plans with many different groups, including parents, teachers, and the Health Department to name a few. As we work to fine-tune our plans before we present them to the Board of School Committee for its Aug. 10 meeting, we have scheduled a live stream on Monday, Aug. 3. You can read more and find out how to submit questions for the event below.

One thing should be made clear: We will all need to be as flexible as possible as we move forward. Regardless of what the Board of School Committee chooses, we will continue to evaluate our learning models as the school year progresses depending on the situation at hand.

Town hall forum for families: We will hold a virtual town hall forum on school reopening at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3. You can watch live on our Facebook page or on our YouTube channel. Families can send questions ahead of time by emailing communications@mansd.org. We will take live questions as much as possible. Please note that we are holding separate listening sessions for district staff – MSD staff should check their work email for this update.

The Board of School Committee will meet remotely on Monday, Aug. 10. You can submit comments at publiccomment@mansd.org prior to the start of the meeting (comments should be limited to 400 words). You can watch the meeting at https://www.manchestertv.org/ 22. After the School Committee finalizes plans for the upcoming school year, Manchester School District will host another live stream event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Special education listening session: In addition to the events listed above, Mary Steady, Equity Director for the school district, will host a virtual listening session for families of special education students at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7. This session will be held on Zoom, so families are asked to RSVP. You can do so by clicking this link – we will send a link to the Zoom video call the day before the event. If you would like to send questions ahead of time, you can email them to communications@mansd.org.

Stopping the spread of COVID-19: In order to ensure a safe environment for reopening schools, we must all continue to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19. A key part of reopening is the requirements approved by the Board of School Committee to wear masks and maintain social distance of 6 feet at all times. The city Health Department recommends these safety measures, as well as getting tested for COVID-19. Here are resources for testing:

Call Your Doctor – Most health care organizations are providing testing.

City of Manchester Mobile Testing Site (EXPANDED) – Every Tuesday and Thursday in August, FREE testing all ages, Drive Thru or Walk Thru, East and West side locations offered, Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 603-668-1547

Rite Aid Pharmacy – 1631 Elm Street, Free Testing for Adults 18+, Drive Thru Testing Site, Appointments are required and can be scheduled online.

CVS Pharmacy – 432 South Main Street, Testing for Adults 18+, Drive Thru Testing Site, Health insurance will be processed, ID is required, Appointments can be scheduled online.