School district staff members celebrated following second COVID vaccinations

Saturday, April 10, 2021 Andrew Sylvia Education, School News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Shauna Pizio (left) gets some Ben and Jerry’s from Erin Murphy. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Approximately 1,400 Manchester School District staff members and employees of Aramark and the Manchester Transit Authority arrived at Manchester Memorial High School on Friday and Saturday to follow up the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine as well as a welcome surprise on their way out.

District leaders, students and local businesses donated time and gifts to staff members receiving their second shot at Memorial as a way to say thanks for their efforts during the pandemic.

In addition to a selfie wall with positive messages provided from students, exiting staff were given small gift bags as well as Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, smoothies and other items. At one point a pony had been scheduled to appear as well from Upreach, but it was unable to a sudden illness.

We decided to celebrate, we took this up a notch and we went out and got donations from community partners,” said Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent Jen Gillis. “It takes a lot to be doing what we’ve been doing since March 2020 and I think anytime we can give back for anyone that has been pitching in on behalf of our students and families, it’s a chance to celebrate rather than focus on the negative.”

Kelly-Jo Trippiedi, a special education teacher at the Jewett School echoed those sentiments.

“We worked our butt off this year to make things go as smoothly as possible for the kids and for us and it’s been really hard,” she said. “We’ve shown how resilient we can be and I think we deserve it.”

Ward 7 Alderman Ross Terrio was inside aiding with the vaccination efforts and was initially unaware of the celebration efforts outside. He praised the efforts to honor staff members getting vaccinated as well as the staff members themselves, with approximately 80 percent of all staff members expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the weekend either from

“People are grateful and they really want to get vaccinated, this is the best way to avoid getting COVID,” said Terrio. “When I got my shot, it was little more than flu-like symptoms for 24 hours. Better to have some flu-like symptoms than get COVID.”

About Andrew Sylvia 2079 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.