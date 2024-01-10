School district sets calendar of informational meetings for school construction projects

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester School District has set a series of informational meetings for the schools directly impacted by upcoming facilities projects. These schools include Wilson, Beech Street and McDonough Elementary Schools as well as all four middle schools.

Late last year, the District received final approval from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to move forward on “priority one” projects in its long-term facilities planning. Priority one includes the closure of Henry Wilson Elementary School, construction of a new elementary school near the current Beech Street School, shifting Hillside and McLaughlin Middle Schools to the Grade 5-8 model, and additions and renovations at all four middle schools to properly accommodate fifth-grade students and the “team” middle school model.

“With this work receiving final approval late last month, we are excited to move into the planning process,” said Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Chmiel Gillis. “I encourage our families and interested community members to take part. These meetings will provide a school-specific opportunity to learn more about the work, ask questions and share concerns.”

The informational meetings will take place starting January 24 and running through February 8. In addition to these public meetings, each school will host a meeting for staff on the topic.

The full schedule of informational meetings:

Henry Wilson Elementary School (555 Cedar Street) – Wednesday, January 24 at 5 p.m.

Beech Street Elementary School (333 Beech Street) – Monday, January 29 at 5 p.m.

McDonough Elementary School (550 Lowell Street) – Wednesday, January 31 at 5 p.m.

Hillside Middle School (112 Reservoir Avenue) – Thursday, February 1 at 6 p.m.

Middle School at Parkside (75 Parkside Avenue) – Monday, February 5 at 5 p.m.

Southside Middle School (300 South Jewett Street) – Tuesday, February 6 at 5 p.m.

McLaughlin Middle School (201 Jack Lovering Drive) – Thursday, February 8 at 5 p.m.

You can find more information on the district’s long-term facilities planning work, including documentation, here.