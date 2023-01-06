School District receives three proposals for 3-4-12 plan architects

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, the Manchester School District received responses to its request for proposals in implementation of its “3-4-12” model.

That “3-4-12” model, which aims to renovate, consolidate or rebuild Manchester’s schools with the model of three public high schools, four public middle schools and 12 public elementary schools, will be the guiding structure of efforts by one of the proposal applicants to organize efforts toward addressing the school district’s aging infrastructure.

“This morning, we met to officially open the three responses we received to our request for proposals in our long-term facilities planning process,” Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis said. “While this was a brief meeting – we opened submission packets and set interviews with the respondents – it was another important step in what has been a detailed process. This is urgent work, and it is essential that we get this right. We take this process very seriously and are eager for interviews next week.”

The request for proposals attracted three firms: SMMA of Cambridge, Mass.; Harriman of Auburn, Maine; and Lavallee-Brensinger of Manchester.

The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) Finance and Facilities Committee will meet on Friday to develop additional questions and next steps for each of the applicants in a non-public session, with some limited information potentially available following the Finance and Facilities Committee Meeting next Wednesday.