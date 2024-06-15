School district celebrates 40 retiring staff members

MANCHESTER, NH – At the June 10 Board of School Committee meeting the Manchester School District recognized the 40 staff members who are retiring this year. For most, their careers will close out as the school year comes to an end this week.
While the impact of these dedicated staff can not be measured, the numbers behind their tenures in the District give an idea of the depth of their service. When you add up all the years worked in the district, this class of retirees has served in Manchester School District for a stunning 1,034 years.
“On behalf of the Manchester School District, we want to thank all of our retirees for your dedicated service to our schools, our students, their families and our entire community,” said Assistant Superintendent Nicole Doherty during the meeting. “Please know that your impact will last well beyond your time here in the district. We will miss you dearly, but you have earned your retirement. Congratulations to you all!”
Retirees were invited to a reception before the meeting, followed by an individual recognition during the first portion of the meeting. You can find photos from the recognition portion by clicking here.
The District’s retirees include:
- Deborah Moreau – Gossler Park Elementary School – 40 years
- Daniel McNally – Manchester School of Technology – 39 years
- Jocelyne Pinsonneault – McLaughlin Middle School – 38 years
- Karen Smith – Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary School – 38 years
- Marjorie Breton – Hillside Middle School – 37 years
- Lisa Hunter – Weston Elementary School – 34 years
- Annamaria Morrissette – Weston Elementary School – 33 years
- Joan Vallieres – Gossler Park and Parker-Varney Elementary Schools – 33 years
- William Krantz – McLaughlin Middle School – 32 years
- Bruce Batten – Hillside Middle School – 31 years
- Cheryl Kearney – Parker-Varney Elementary School – 31 years
- Joseph Walsh – Central High School – 30 years
- Anne McQuade – McLaughlin Middle School – 29 years
- Paula Greenspan – District Office – 28.5 years
- Brooke Bograd – Central High School – 28 years
- Maureen Stone – Parker-Varney Elementary School – 27 years
- Mary Ellen O’Shaughnessy – Webster Elementary School – 27 years
- Cathleen O’Brien – Jewett Street Elementary School – 27 years
- Lisa Banville – Parker-Varney Elementary School – 26 years
- Lee Ann Paradise – Henry Wilson Elementary School – 26 years
- Sheila Loftus – District Office – 26 years
- Virginia Provost – Hillside Middle School – 25 years
- Donna Cassidy – Jewett Street Elementary School – 25 years
- Eugenia Bell – Smyth Road Elementary School – 25 years
- Rand Cayer – Manchester School of Technology – 25 years
- Judith Rondeau – Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary School – 25 years
- Carol Lessard – Memorial High School – 24 years
- Maureen Couture – Memorial High School – 24 years
- Susan Poulin – West High School – 24 years
- Patricia Beaudin – Jewett Street Elementary School – 24 years
- Deborah McCullough – Southside Middle School – 23 years
- Laureen Bates – Jewett Street Elementary School – 21 years
- Angela Berg – Bakersville Elementary School – 20 years
- Julie Marcellino – Beech Street Elementary School – 20 years
- Jane Elwood – Northwest Elementary School – 18 years
- Susan Nakos – Hillside Middle School – 17 years
- Donna Kablik – Central High School – 16 years
- Denise Morgan-Coleman – West High School – 10 years
- Nancy Burnett – Jewett Street Elementary School – 7 years
- Patricia Foley – Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary School – 7 years