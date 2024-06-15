School district celebrates 40 retiring staff members

MANCHESTER, NH – At the June 10 Board of School Committee meeting the Manchester School District recognized the 40 staff members who are retiring this year. For most, their careers will close out as the school year comes to an end this week.

While the impact of these dedicated staff can not be measured, the numbers behind their tenures in the District give an idea of the depth of their service. When you add up all the years worked in the district, this class of retirees has served in Manchester School District for a stunning 1,034 years.

“On behalf of the Manchester School District, we want to thank all of our retirees for your dedicated service to our schools, our students, their families and our entire community,” said Assistant Superintendent Nicole Doherty during the meeting. “Please know that your impact will last well beyond your time here in the district. We will miss you dearly, but you have earned your retirement. Congratulations to you all!”

Retirees were invited to a reception before the meeting, followed by an individual recognition during the first portion of the meeting. You can find photos from the recognition portion by clicking here.

The District’s retirees include: