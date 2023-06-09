School district charter amendment autonomy hearing scheduled for July 11

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Earlier this week, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) authorized a public hearing for Manchester residents to discuss a charter amendment referendum that would give autonomy to the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC).

Proposed by BMA Vice Chair and Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long, the charter amendment would remove BMA oversight on the Manchester School District budget, and also remove the mayor from chairing the BOSC.

The hearing and finalized wording for the amendment is scheduled for July 11, and it will then be sent to the New Hampshire Secretary of State, New Hampshire Attorney General and Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Revenue to ensure the amendment is consistent with state law.

If those state officials approve the amendment, the BMA will have a final review of the amendment on Sept. 5 before it goes to voters in November.