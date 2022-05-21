SBA NH District Office Celebrate the 2022 NH Small Business Week Award Winners

BEDFORD, N.H. – The 2022 National Small Business Week award celebration, hosted by the NH Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the NH Banker’s Association, was held on May 12th at the Manchester Country Club.

New England Regional Administrator Mike Vlacich, NH District Director Amy Bassett, Deputy District Director Rachael Roderick, and co-hosts NH Bankers Association recognized NH Small Business owners for their growth, innovation, and community contributions of their business. Each of the eleven winners accepted their prestigious award, received letters from all NH members of Congress, shared their small business story and connected with fellow small business winners. An audience of one hundred fifty attendees joined the celebration, including family, friends, SBA Lenders, and SBA resource partners from SCORE, Center for Women and Enterprise (CWE), Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC), and NH Small Business Development Center (SBDC).