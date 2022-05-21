SBA NH District Office Celebrate the 2022 NH Small Business Week Award Winners

Friday, May 20, 2022 Press Release Business 0
Friday, May 20, 2022 Press Release Business 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

 

Submitted photo

BEDFORD, N.H. – The 2022 National Small Business Week award celebration, hosted by the NH Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the NH Banker’s Association, was held on May 12th at the Manchester Country Club.

New England Regional Administrator Mike Vlacich, NH District Director Amy Bassett, Deputy District Director Rachael Roderick, and co-hosts NH Bankers Association recognized NH Small Business owners for their growth, innovation, and community contributions of their business. Each of the eleven winners accepted their prestigious award, received letters from all NH members of Congress, shared their small business story and connected with fellow small business winners. An audience of one hundred fifty attendees joined the celebration, including family, friends, SBA Lenders, and SBA resource partners from SCORE, Center for Women and Enterprise (CWE), Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC), and NH Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

About this Author

press-release

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at carolrobidoux@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts