Save the date: CelebratED! A Festival of our public schools and community set for Sept. 23

Scenes from CelebratED 2022

Photography by Stacy Harrison

Come one and all to Manchester’s third annual festival of our public schools and community: CelebratED!

A joint production of the Manchester School District and Manchester Proud, CelebratED is a day of FREE entertainment, food, and activities to acknowledge the many successes of our students and public schools. The festivities will roll out on Saturday, September 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Manchester. Free transportation to and from the park will be available by the Manchester Transit Authority.

A team of volunteers has been working hard to ensure that CelebratED 2023 is bigger and better than ever. Marcy Bauer from USI Insurance, the event’s presenting sponsor, says, “Working with the CelebrateED planning group has been incredible – their enthusiasm for the community and commitment to our impressive public schools is inspiring. USI is proud to partner with our local communities and advance this important community event.” Please join us in Veteran’s Park on September 23rd, 2023 to celebrate and launch another promising new school year!