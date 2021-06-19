Saurday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds with possible thunderstorms later in the day

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
Today will feature some sun and clouds and more humid conditions. Showers and thunderstorms possible this evening ahead of a cold front. Dry, very warm but less humid conditions follow for Father’s Day and the first day of summer.
Weather Outlook June 19 – June 23
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Mix sun & clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
- UV Index: Moderate.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
- Temperature: Around 80.
- Winds: S 5-10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
- Water Temperature: 59 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low.
- Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 06:31 a.m.. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 01:03 p.m.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!