Saurday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds with possible thunderstorms later in the day

Saturday, June 19, 2021

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Today will feature some sun and clouds and more humid conditions. Showers and thunderstorms possible this evening ahead of a cold front. Dry, very warm but less humid conditions follow for Father’s Day and the first day of summer.

Weather Outlook June 19 – June 23

Today: Mix sun & clouds with a thunderstorm; more humid High 88 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy Low 63 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Father’s Day (First day of summer): Mostly sunny & less humid High 89 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun, hot & humid High 94 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Hazy, hot & humid; thunderstorms by evening High 90 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Thunderstorms, then clearing late and less humid Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & comfortable High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Turning hot and humid early next week.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Mix sun & clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
  • UV Index: Moderate.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
  • Temperature: Around 80.
  • Winds: S 5-10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 59 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 06:31 a.m.. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 01:03 p.m.

