Saurday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds with possible thunderstorms later in the day

Saturday’s Weather

Today will feature some sun and clouds and more humid conditions. Showers and thunderstorms possible this evening ahead of a cold front. Dry, very warm but less humid conditions follow for Father’s Day and the first day of summer.

Weather Outlook June 19 – June 23

Today: Mix sun & clouds with a thunderstorm; more humid High 88 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy Low 63 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Father’s Day (First day of summer): Mostly sunny & less humid High 89 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun, hot & humid High 94 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: S 5-15 mph Tuesday: Hazy, hot & humid; thunderstorms by evening High 90 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Thunderstorms, then clearing late and less humid Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny & comfortable High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Turning hot and humid early next week. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Mix sun & clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

: Mix sun & clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. UV Index : Moderate.

: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. Temperature : Around 80.

: Around 80. Winds : S 5-10 mph.

: S 5-10 mph. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Water Temperature : 59 degrees.

: 59 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 06:31 a.m.. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 01:03 p.m. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!