Saturday’s weather: Drier and cooler with a touch of fall in the air

Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Sept. 4 – Sept. 8
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Labor Day weekend looking comfortable and dry, with highs in the 70s. Much better than Memorial Day & July 4th weekends!
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Weather Data
August was warmer and slightly drier for Concord
TEMPERATURE DATA/PRECIPITATION DATA
After record rainfall for July, August below normal.
AVERAGE MONTHLY: 72.6
TOTAL FOR MONTH: 3.36″
Departure from normal: 3.1
Departure from normal: -0.27″
HIGHEST: 94 ON 26
Greatest 24 hour: 1.26″ ON 23-24
LOWEST: 48 ON 3
August was warmer and slightly drier for Manchester
TEMPERATURE DATA/PRECIPITATION DATA
After record rainfall for July, August is below normal.
AVERAGE MONTHLY: 75.4
TOTAL FOR MONTH: 2.88″
Departure from normal: 3.2
Departure from normal: -0.47″
HIGHEST: 94 ON 26
Greatest 24 hour: 1.30″ ON 19-20
LOWEST: 48 ON 3
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!