Saturday’s weather: Drier and cooler with a touch of fall in the air

Friday, September 3, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Saturday’s Weather

Drier and cooler conditions will begin the Labor Day weekend, with a touch of fall today and tomorrow. Then temperatures moderate Labor day and Tuesday.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 4 – Sept. 8

Today: Sunny & pleasant High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear Low 58 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds High 75 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers Low 63 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Labor Day: Mix sun & clouds with a passing shower High 80 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear Low 61 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny High 79 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear  Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & more humid with showers & thunderstorms High 82 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 61 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Labor Day weekend looking comfortable and dry, with highs in the 70s. Much better than Memorial Day & July 4th weekends!

Image/NH State Parks website

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather: Mix sun & clouds
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: Around 70.
Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Water temperature: 67 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.2 feet (MLLW) 09:32 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 03:38 PM.

Weather Data

August was warmer and slightly drier for Concord

TEMPERATURE DATA/PRECIPITATION DATA

After record rainfall for July, August below normal.

AVERAGE MONTHLY: 72.6

TOTAL FOR MONTH: 3.36″

Departure from normal: 3.1

Departure from normal: -0.27″

HIGHEST: 94 ON 26

Greatest 24 hour: 1.26″ ON 23-24

LOWEST: 48 ON 3

August was warmer and slightly drier for Manchester

TEMPERATURE DATA/PRECIPITATION DATA

After record rainfall for July, August is below normal.

AVERAGE MONTHLY: 75.4

TOTAL FOR MONTH: 2.88″

Departure from normal: 3.2

Departure from normal: -0.47″

HIGHEST: 94 ON 26

Greatest 24 hour: 1.30″ ON 19-20

LOWEST: 48 ON 3

