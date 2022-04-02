Saturday’s weather: You’ll be walking on sunshine today, windy with a high of about 53

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 30…except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 55 mph decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 90 mph decreasing to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 30 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 10 below in the morning.