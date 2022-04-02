Saturday’s weather: You’ll be walking on sunshine today, windy with a high of about 53

Friday, April 1, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Friday, April 1, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Saturday’s Weather

Wall to wall sunshine today with a gusty wind making it feel like it’s in the mid-40s. Tomorrow clouds will win out with showers by tomorrow evening.

5-Day Outlook April 2-April 6

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler, with a gusty wind. High 53 (feel like 46) Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy with showers by evening. High 49 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Showers early then partly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 54 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Clouding up with rain late. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Periods of rain and cooler. High 49 Winds: NE 5-10 MPH
Wednesday night: Cloudy with rain. Low 42 Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Normal Apil rainfall is 3.43″ Here is a look at the wettest and driest April on record.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Numerous April showers moving in Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week.

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: You, too, can be a weather watcher.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 30…except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 55 mph decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 90 mph decreasing to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 30 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 10 below in the morning.

Check out slope conditions below

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts