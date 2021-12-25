Saturday’s weather: Wintry mix today, holiday travel may be dicey

Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Dec. 25 – Dec. 29
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY UNTIL 7 AM TOMORROW
WHAT…Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to an inch, sleet accumulations of around 1/4 of an inch, and ice accumulations of around a quarter inch expected.
WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN…From today until 7 AM tomorrow. * IMPACTS…Isolated power outages are possible due to the weighted branches. Travel will be hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The 7 days before New Year’s Eve forecast: Few flurries with temperatures in the middle 20s.
Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire
Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.
Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway
December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits obscured. Snow. Sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Cloudy, snow. Sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!