Saturday’s weather: Wintry mix today, holiday travel may be dicey

Saturday’s Weather

Another storm system will cross New Hampshire Christmas day into early tomorrow morning. This will bring a chance for mixed precipitation in addition to light snow tonight. This could make any holiday travel difficult.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 25 – Dec. 29

Christmas: A light wintery mix. High 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Cloudy with freezing rain to light snow (trace to 1″). Low 31 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny and breezy.High 39 (feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Becoming clear & breezy. Low 24 (feel like 15) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 35 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with some snow and rain showers. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Periods of rain & milder. High 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Periods of showers. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variabl

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY UNTIL 7 AM TOMORROW

 WHAT…Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to an inch, sleet accumulations of around 1/4 of an inch, and ice accumulations of around a quarter inch expected.

WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…From today until 7 AM tomorrow. * IMPACTS…Isolated power outages are possible due to the weighted branches. Travel will be hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The 7 days before New Year’s Eve forecast: Few flurries with temperatures in the middle 20s.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area, Dartmouth Skiway

December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Snow. Sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Cloudy, snow. Sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

