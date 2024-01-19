Saturday’s weather: Windy and frigid, high of 18

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Saturday’s Weather
Today will be the coldest day of the winter with highs staying in the teens with a frigid wind making it feel like the single digits with some afternoon sun. Tonight, will be mainly clear and frigid with a low around 10 but feeling like 11 below zero.
Weather Alerts
After the coldest weekend of the winter season next week looking forward to a warming trend with a high of 50 on Thursday!
5-Day Outlook, Jan. 20-24
Today: Windy and frigid with some afternoon sun. High 18 (feel like 1) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear, windy, and frigid. Low 10 (feel like -11) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph \
Sunday: Mainly sunny, cold, and breezy. High 26 (feel like 11) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Monday: Not as cold with a mix of sun & clouds. High 38 (feel like 32) Winds: WSW5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy. High 38 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Periods of light snow (1-2″) or flurries. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Periods of rain and snow showers. High 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Showers early with sine clearing late. Low 34 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
All next week the high temperatures will be above the normal high of 34 degrees.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 2 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 32 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
