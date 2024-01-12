Saturday’s weather: Wind and rain changes over to partly sunny and mild, high of 54

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Saturday’s Weather
Windy and mild with winds this morning gusting to 40 mph. Rain will end by 10 AM with some sun this afternoon with highs in the middle 50s.
Weather Alerts
A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect Sat. morning through Sat. afternoon. A High-Wind Watch is in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with gusts of 55-60 mph possible.
WHAT: Widespread moderate coastal flooding is expected with some areas of major coastal flooding expected as well. A peak surge of 2.5 to 3 feet is expected. In addition, areas of minor coastal flooding is expected around the time of high tide this morning.
WHERE: In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County.
WHEN: From 9 AM to 3 PM on Saturday.
TIDAL FLOOD IMPACTS: Areas of flooding of locations near the waterfront are expected, including some damage to vulnerable structures. One to three feet of inundation is expected in low-lying areas, especially those locations damaged by Wednesday’s storm. Some road closures are expected. A few locations could become isolated due to the flooding of roads. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. A few evacuations may be needed in the most vulnerable areas. Expect moderate to locally significant beach erosion with considerable erosion of protected dune structures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.
5-Day Outlook, Jan. 13-17
Today: Windy & mild; rain (.30″) ends by 10 AM with afternoon sun. High 54 Winds: WSW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 30 (feel like 16) Winds: WSW 15-20 mph
Sunday: Some sun, breezy, and much colder with a late-day snow squall. High 36 (feel like 27) Winds: WSW 15-25 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 21 (feel like 10) Winds: W 10-15 + mph
MLK Day: Some sun & clouds. High 32 (feel like 23) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds with a cold wind. High 28 (feel like 13) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 15 (feel like 6) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The coldest air of the season moving in with high temperatures below-freezing next Tuesday through the weekend!!!
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning with 6-12″. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 55 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 100 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 5 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow (6-10″) in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds around 40 mph becoming southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the morning.
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
