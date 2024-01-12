Saturday’s weather: Wind and rain changes over to partly sunny and mild, high of 54

A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect Sat. morning through Sat. afternoon. A High-Wind Watch is in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with gusts of 55-60 mph possible.

WHAT: Widespread moderate coastal flooding is expected with some areas of major coastal flooding expected as well. A peak surge of 2.5 to 3 feet is expected. In addition, areas of minor coastal flooding is expected around the time of high tide this morning.

WHERE: In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County.

WHEN: From 9 AM to 3 PM on Saturday.

TIDAL FLOOD IMPACTS: Areas of flooding of locations near the waterfront are expected, including some damage to vulnerable structures. One to three feet of inundation is expected in low-lying areas, especially those locations damaged by Wednesday’s storm. Some road closures are expected. A few locations could become isolated due to the flooding of roads. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. A few evacuations may be needed in the most vulnerable areas. Expect moderate to locally significant beach erosion with considerable erosion of protected dune structures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.