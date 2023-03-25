Saturday’s weather: Wet snow changing to rain, then sleet, low of 34

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Saturday’s Weather

Today wet snow (trace to 1″) changing to rain with a high of 40. Tonight, rain changing to wet snow & sleet (trace to 1″) with a low of 34. Tomorrow clouds & wind give way to sunshine and milder conditions with a high of 50.

5-Day Outlook, March 25-29 Today: Cloudy with afternoon wet snow to rain (Tr-1″) High 40 (feel like 35) Winds: E 5-15 mph Tonight: Rain to wet snow and sleet (Tr-1″). Low 34 (feel like 29) Winds: SE 10-15 mph Sunday: Clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine & wind. High 50 (feel like 43) Winds: W 15-25+ mph Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy & breezy. Low 35 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Monday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 52 (feel like 43) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: N 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix of rain & snow. High 40 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Rain showers to snow showers. Low 33 Winds: N 5-10 mph Wednesday: Snow showers to some sun during the afternoon. High 46 (feel like 38) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some rain and wet snow moving on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning. Snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. Southeast winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the afternoon.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Snow is likely in the afternoon. Highs around 30. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to southeast around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.