Saturday’s weather: Wet snow changing to rain, then sleet, low of 34

Saturday’s Weather

Today wet snow (trace to 1″) changing to rain with a high of 40. Tonight, rain changing to wet snow & sleet (trace to 1″) with a low of 34. Tomorrow clouds & wind give way to sunshine and milder conditions with a high of 50.

5-Day Outlook, March 25-29

Today: Cloudy with afternoon wet snow to rain (Tr-1″) High 40 (feel like 35) Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tonight: Rain to wet snow and sleet (Tr-1″). Low 34 (feel like 29) Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine & wind. High 50 (feel like 43) Winds: W 15-25+ mph
Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy & breezy. Low 35 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 52 (feel like 43) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of rain & snow. High 40 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Rain showers to snow showers. Low 33 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Snow showers to some sun during the afternoon. High 46 (feel like 38) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some rain and wet snow moving on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning. Snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. Southeast winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the afternoon.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Snow is likely in the afternoon. Highs around 30. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to southeast around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

