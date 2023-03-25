Saturday’s weather: Wet snow changing to rain, then sleet, low of 34

Weather Watch Video
Saturday’s Weather
Today wet snow (trace to 1″) changing to rain with a high of 40. Tonight, rain changing to wet snow & sleet (trace to 1″) with a low of 34. Tomorrow clouds & wind give way to sunshine and milder conditions with a high of 50.
5-Day Outlook, March 25-29
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Some rain and wet snow moving on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning. Snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. Southeast winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the afternoon.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Snow is likely in the afternoon. Highs around 30. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to southeast around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.