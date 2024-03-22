Saturday’s weather: Wet snow changing over to heavy rain, high of 39

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
Wet snow this morning with an additional 1-2″ changing to heavy rain in the afternoon into the evening before rain changes to snow tonight with an inch possible.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR Snow and mixed precipitation expected until early afternoon with a total snow accumulation of 2 to 4″ with up to a tenth of an inch of sleet and ice.
FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
5-Day Outlook, March 23-27
Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 50. We'll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow 8-12″. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow 8-12″. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
