Saturday’s weather: Wet snow changing over to heavy rain, high of 39

Wet snow this morning with an additional 1-2″ changing to heavy rain in the afternoon into the evening before rain changes to snow tonight with an inch possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR Snow and mixed precipitation expected until early afternoon with a total snow accumulation of 2 to 4″ with up to a tenth of an inch of sleet and ice.

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.