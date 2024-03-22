Saturday’s weather: Wet snow changing over to heavy rain, high of 39

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Wet snow this morning with an additional 1-2″ changing to heavy rain in the afternoon into the evening before rain changes to snow tonight with an inch possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR Snow and mixed precipitation expected until early afternoon with a total snow accumulation of 2 to 4″ with up to a tenth of an inch of sleet and ice.

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

5-Day Outlook, March 23-27

Today: Wet snow with an additional 1-2″ changing to heavy rain (1″) by afternoon. High 39 Winds: NNE 5-15mph
Tonight: Evening rain (.50″) mixing and changing to snow (1″) and windy. Low 29 (feel like 17) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph Sunday: Cold & breezy with some sun & cold. High 44 (feel like 37) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Low 27 (feel like 19) Winds: N 10-15 mph
Monday: Cold & breezy with some sun & clouds. High 44 (feel like 37) Winds: NNE 10-20mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Clouding up with rain by evening. High 44 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Periods of rain & drizzle. Low 36 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with some showers. High 45 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some rain. Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable

Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 50. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for Easter Sunday is some morning rain with some afternoon sunshine with a high of 53.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow 8-12″. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow 8-12″. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. download 1 e1708912274396

