Saturday’s weather: Warmer today, high of 88 – get ready for next week’s dog days of summer

Friday, July 15, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday’s Weather

High pressure this weekend will bring warmer weather today and tomorrow with mostly dry conditions, except for a stray thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon.

Get the fans and air conditioners ready for the dog days of summer moving in on Tuesday and lasting into next weekend.

5-Day Outlook July 15-July 19

Today: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 88 Winds: WSW 5-10mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun and very warm with more humidity and a stray thunderstorm. High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 69 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Hazy, hot and humid with a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. High Near 90 Winds SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy, warm, and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy, hot and humid. High 90 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 72 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid with a stray thunderstorm. High 94 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Warm and humid. Low 73 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Get ready for a summer heat wave. 90-degree heat & humidity begins next Tuesday and lasts through next weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Partial sun.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides: Low -1.3 feet (MLLW) 08:17 AM. High 9.1 feet (MLLW) 02:16 PM. High astronomical tides will occur through the weekend. Wave activity may result in the chance of splashing over during the hours surrounding high tide.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 75 degrees.

