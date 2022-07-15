Saturday’s weather: Warmer today, high of 88 – get ready for next week’s dog days of summer

Saturday’s Weather
High pressure this weekend will bring warmer weather today and tomorrow with mostly dry conditions, except for a stray thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon.
Get the fans and air conditioners ready for the dog days of summer moving in on Tuesday and lasting into next weekend.
5-Day Outlook July 15-July 19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Partial sun.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides: Low -1.3 feet (MLLW) 08:17 AM. High 9.1 feet (MLLW) 02:16 PM. High astronomical tides will occur through the weekend. Wave activity may result in the chance of splashing over during the hours surrounding high tide.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee