Saturday’s weather: Warm and sunny, high of 82

Friday, May 24, 2024
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Rick's exclusive videocast.

Saturday’s Weather

The Memorial Day weekend, marking the unofficial start of summer will bring plenty of sunshine with very warm temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. On Memorial Day, anticipate overcast skies, cooler temperatures, and intermittent showers after 4 PM, with highs in the upper 60s

Hurricane Season begins June 1

A summary infographic showing hurricane season probability and numbers of named storms predicted from NOAA’s 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook. (Image credit: NOAA)

NOAA National Weather Service forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center predict above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin this year. NOAA’s outlook for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to November 30, predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal season, a 10% chance of a near-normal season, and a 5% chance of a below-normal season.

5-Day Outlook, May 25-29

Today: Very warm with sunshine. High 82 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Remaining quite warm with periods of clouds and sunshine. High 82 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 57 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Memorial Day: Expect cloudy skies with cooler temperatures with showers after 4 PM. High 69 Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Monday night: Expect cloudy skies with rain and a thunderstorm in the evening, followed by a couple of thunderstorms later on. Low 61 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Morning showers will give way to partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. High 82 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 80 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first Saturday of June will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds, with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast is mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds will be approximately 35 mph, decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 50 mph. The wind chill values could be as low as 19 in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast is mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Expect northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Sunny.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: Northwest winds will be around 5 mph, shifting to the south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: The swell starts at around 1 foot, increasing to approximately 2 feet by the afternoon.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water Temperature: 56 degrees. The US Coast Guard advises that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person immersed in water may experience loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Tides at Hampton Beach: Low tide at -0.1 feet (MLLW) will occur at 07:36 AM, followed by a high tide of 7.8 feet (MLLW) at 01:34 PM.

Jump in the Lake

Lake Forecast Westerly winds will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph, with wave heights around 1 foot. The weather will be sunny, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. There are no thunderstorms expected during this period. The water temperature is currently 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
Precipitation 

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

