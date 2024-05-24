Saturday’s weather: Warm and sunny, high of 82

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast is mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds will be approximately 35 mph, decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 50 mph. The wind chill values could be as low as 19 in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast is mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Expect northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: Northwest winds will be around 5 mph, shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Surf Height: The swell starts at around 1 foot, increasing to approximately 2 feet by the afternoon.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water Temperature: 56 degrees. The US Coast Guard advises that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person immersed in water may experience loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

Tides at Hampton Beach: Low tide at -0.1 feet (MLLW) will occur at 07:36 AM, followed by a high tide of 7.8 feet (MLLW) at 01:34 PM.

Jump in the Lake

Lake Forecast Westerly winds will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph, with wave heights around 1 foot. The weather will be sunny, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. There are no thunderstorms expected during this period. The water temperature is currently 61 degrees Fahrenheit.