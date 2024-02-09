Saturday’s weather: Warm and partly sunny – could be a record-breaking high of 60

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Saturday’s Weather

Today some sun & clouds with record warmth with a high of 60 breaking the record of 56 set in 1955.

Weather Alert

Potential for a significant coastal storm Monday night into Tuesday. However, there is still a high amount of uncertainty in the track, timing, and intensity. These details are key to determining our impacts. Stay tuned for updates here on INK LINK.

weather graphic 2 8

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 10-14

Today: Very mild with record warmth with some sun & clouds. High 60 (record 56 in 1955) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Few showers with clearing late & mild. Low 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun, windy, & not as mild. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Monday: Mild with some sun & clouds. High 46 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clouding up with some snow late. Low 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy, windy, and colder with snow possible; potential for an impactful storm that could slow travel; check back to Ink Link for updates. High 37 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Sunny & breezy. High 35 (feel like 29) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Clear & breezy. Low 19 (feel like 5) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

FullSizeRender 12
Winter Weather Watcher says: “Looks like snow on the horizon, again.”
The outlook for Valentine’s Day is for some sun & clouds along with colder temperatures in the low 30s. Pre-Valentine’s Day snowstorm is possible on Tuesday.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Screenshot 2021 12 29 6.57.28 PM e1640822371343

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

