Saturday’s weather: Warm and partly sunny – could be a record-breaking high of 60

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.