Saturday’s weather: Warm and partly sunny – could be a record-breaking high of 60

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Saturday’s Weather
Today some sun & clouds with record warmth with a high of 60 breaking the record of 56 set in 1955.
Weather Alert
Potential for a significant coastal storm Monday night into Tuesday. However, there is still a high amount of uncertainty in the track, timing, and intensity. These details are key to determining our impacts. Stay tuned for updates here on INK LINK.
Today: Very mild with record warmth with some sun & clouds. High 60 (record 56 in 1955) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Few showers with clearing late & mild. Low 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun, windy, & not as mild. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mild with some sun & clouds. High 46 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up with some snow late. Low 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy, windy, and colder with snow possible; potential for an impactful storm that could slow travel; check back to Ink Link for updates. High 37 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny & breezy. High 35 (feel like 29) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & breezy. Low 19 (feel like 5) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
