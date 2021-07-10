Saturday’s weather: Warm and humid with typical summer weather on tap

Saturday, July 10, 2021



Saturday’s Weather

With Elsa over the Canadian Maritimes, the weather for the weekend and through much of next week will feature fairly typical summer conditions, with scattered mainly afternoon showers or thunderstorms most days.

Record Rainfall Yesterday

Yesterdays rainfall 1.69″ was a record; old record 1.60″ in 1962.

5-Day Outlook July 10 – July 14

Today: Some sun and humid with a passing shower High 78 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun and humid High 83 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy & humid with showers late Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & humid High 83 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a thunderstorm High 78 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy, humid and warmer with a thunderstorm High 86 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Few clouds & humid Low 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For Tuesday-Thursday, there is he possibility for thunderstorms each day. Highs will generally be in the 80s, and it will be sticky.

Wallis Sands State Beach in Rye. Courtesy Photo

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Some sun & humid
  • UV Index: Moderate.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
  • High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
  • Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph.
  • Surf Height: 2-4 feet.
  • Water temperature: 60 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:49 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 12:46 PM.

