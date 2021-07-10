Saturday’s weather: Warm and humid with typical summer weather on tap

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

With Elsa over the Canadian Maritimes, the weather for the weekend and through much of next week will feature fairly typical summer conditions, with scattered mainly afternoon showers or thunderstorms most days.

Record Rainfall Yesterday

Yesterdays rainfall 1.69″ was a record; old record 1.60″ in 1962.

5-Day Outlook July 10 – July 14

Today: Some sun and humid with a passing shower High 78 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some sun and humid High 83 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Cloudy & humid with showers late Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun & humid High 83 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a thunderstorm High 78 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Cloudy, humid and warmer with a thunderstorm High 86 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Few clouds & humid Low 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching For Tuesday-Thursday, there is he possibility for thunderstorms each day. Highs will generally be in the 80s, and it will be sticky. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Some sun & humid

: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:49 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 12:46 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!