Saturday’s weather: Warm and humid with typical summer weather on tap

Saturday’s Weather
With Elsa over the Canadian Maritimes, the weather for the weekend and through much of next week will feature fairly typical summer conditions, with scattered mainly afternoon showers or thunderstorms most days.
Record Rainfall Yesterday
Yesterdays rainfall 1.69″ was a record; old record 1.60″ in 1962.
5-Day Outlook July 10 – July 14
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
For Tuesday-Thursday, there is he possibility for thunderstorms each day. Highs will generally be in the 80s, and it will be sticky.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Some sun & humid
- UV Index: Moderate.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
- High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
- Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph.
- Surf Height: 2-4 feet.
- Water temperature: 60 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:49 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 12:46 PM.
