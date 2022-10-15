Saturday’s weather: Walking on sunshine, with a high of 70

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Sunshine will be the theme today with a spring-like feel with highs around 70. The second half of the weekend will be dry with a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the mid-60s.

Whoosh

A gust front in Coastal New Hampshire yesterday morning produced a 72-mph wind gust in Rye.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 15-Oct. 18

Today: Sunny & nice. High Around 70 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High: 59 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 46 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Early showers with some afternoon sun. High 56 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clearing and cold. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 56 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 37 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Are you looking forward to next weekend, it looks like a dry one with temperatures in the low 60s.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

