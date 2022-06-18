Saturday’s weather: Unseasonably chilly with snow in the White Mountains (for real)

Saturday’s Weather

A fall-like feel this weekend with temperatures 15 degrees below normal. Both today’s and Sunday’s highs are only in the low to mid-60s along with a chilly breeze.

The potential for a couple of inches of accumulating snow at the highest peaks in the White Mountains along with wind chills in the single digits may catch hikers off guard as conditions will be atypical for mid-June.

5-Day Outlook June 18-June 24

Today: Partly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. High 65 Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool, & breezy. Low 52 Winds: 10-20 mph
Sunday: Cloudy, breezy & cool with spotty showers. High 65 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Clearing & chilly. Low 49 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: More sun than clouds and warmer. High 74 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 52 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday (First Day of Summer): Mix sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 77 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hazy, hot, and humid weather returns next weekend. It could be the start of a heat wave!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Areas in the white mountains are expected to drop below freezing and the higher summits could see snow! If you’re planning a hike this weekend, bring your winter gear! Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 50 to 60 mph… except northwest 55 to 70 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are arou

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Intervals of clouds and sunshine, windy and cooler.

Thunderstorm Potential: None High temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet. Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.0 feet (MLLW) 09:29 AM. High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 03:31 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 66 degrees warmer than the air temperature.

