Saturday’s weather: Unseasonably chilly with snow in the White Mountains (for real)

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Areas in the white mountains are expected to drop below freezing and the higher summits could see snow! If you’re planning a hike this weekend, bring your winter gear! Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 50 to 60 mph… except northwest 55 to 70 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are arou

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Intervals of clouds and sunshine, windy and cooler.

Thunderstorm Potential: None High temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet. Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.0 feet (MLLW) 09:29 AM. High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 03:31 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week