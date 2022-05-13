Saturday’s weather: Temp close to 90 with hazy sunshine and humidity + lunar eclipse

Today’s record heat of 87 will break the record of 81 in 2018. Tomorrow morning will break the record high low of 62 set in 2004. Yesterday’s high of 88 was a record at 3:42 PM the old record was 84 in 2012.

Total Lunar Eclipse This Weekend Clouds will be a concern for onlookers across New Hampshire. Just as the sun sets on Sunday evening, the sun, Earth, and moon will begin to align to create a total lunar eclipse. A total lunar eclipse is sometimes called a “Blood Moon” because the moon often appears to turn dark red at the height of the eclipse. The entire eclipse will be over five hours long, starting at 9:32 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, and lasting until 2:50 a.m. on Monday, May 16. However, the total phase of the eclipse, when the moon changes color, will last only about an hour and a half, starting at 11:29 p.m. EDT and ending at 12:53 a.m. EDT. The middle of the eclipse will be the best time to look at the moon and will occur at 12:11 a.m. EDT.

Brush Fire Danger Possible This Week

Brush Fire Danger into The First Half of The Weekend. Brush Fire Danger is possible into the first half of the weekend. The dry stretch will extend through the start of the weekend. Gradually warming temperatures and unseasonably dry air will result in relative humidity values of around 20 to 30 percent through the start of the weekend posing brush fire danger. Extra caution should be taken to prevent brush fires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.