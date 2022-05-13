Saturday’s weather: Temp close to 90 with hazy sunshine and humidity + lunar eclipse

Saturday’s Weather
Today’s record heat of 87 will break the record of 81 in 2018. Tomorrow morning will break the record high low of 62 set in 2004. Yesterday’s high of 88 was a record at 3:42 PM the old record was 84 in 2012.
Total Lunar Eclipse This Weekend
Clouds will be a concern for onlookers across New Hampshire. Just as the sun sets on Sunday evening, the sun, Earth, and moon will begin to align to create a total lunar eclipse. A total lunar eclipse is sometimes called a “Blood Moon” because the moon often appears to turn dark red at the height of the eclipse. The entire eclipse will be over five hours long, starting at 9:32 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, and lasting until 2:50 a.m. on Monday, May 16. However, the total phase of the eclipse, when the moon changes color, will last only about an hour and a half, starting at 11:29 p.m. EDT and ending at 12:53 a.m. EDT. The middle of the eclipse will be the best time to look at the moon and will occur at 12:11 a.m. EDT.
Brush Fire Danger Possible This Week
Brush Fire Danger into The First Half of The Weekend. Brush Fire Danger is possible into the first half of the weekend. The dry stretch will extend through the start of the weekend. Gradually warming temperatures and unseasonably dry air will result in relative humidity values of around 20 to 30 percent through the start of the weekend posing brush fire danger. Extra caution should be taken to prevent brush fires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
5-Day Outlook May 14-May 18
Weekend Alert: Entering cold bodies of water can lead to cold-water shock. The ocean temperature is 47 and Lake Winnipesaukee is 47.
Today: Hazy sunshine, very warm and more humid. High 89 (record-high 81 in 2018) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Hazy sun, very warm, and humid with some spot afternoon thunderstorms. High 81 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, humid, and warm with evening thunderstorms. Low 64 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms, High 82 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy and mild with early showers and thunderstorms. Low 57 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun, breezy, and pleasant. High 71 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Some sun, breezy, and pleasant. High 70 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.