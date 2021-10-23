Saturday’s weather: Sweater weather kicks in, cloudy with a high of 57

Saturday’s Weather
Much cooler this weekend along with mainly dry weather. Highs both days in the 50s. The brightest of the two days will be Sunday.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 23 – Oct. 27
Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler High 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny & cool with a chilly breeze High 59 Winds: WSW 5-15+ mph
Sunday night: Clouding up and chilly Low 42 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy & cool with periods of rain High 53 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some rain Low 47 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Periods of rain High 55 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Periods of rain Low 46 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers High 57 Winds: N 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Periods of showers Low 44 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Unsettled weather may return for much of next week, but confidence is low. It will be cooler than normal next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!