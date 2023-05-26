Saturday’s weather: Sunshine abounds as warming trend continues, high of 80

Friday, May 26, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, May 26, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Your weather outlook delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

Warming trend this weekend with Sunday the warmest day, as highs climb to 90 degrees away from the coastline. A brief cool down on Memorial Day, as a backdoor front sweeps across New Hampshire. Then temperatures trend back to warmer than normal, with 90-degree heat possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather Flash

Shorts and flip-flop alert for the unofficial start of summer! But be aware entering cold bodies of water can lead to cold-water shock!

5-Day Forecast May 27-31

Today: Lots of sunshine & nice. High Around 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny & hot. High 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 61 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Memorial Day: Sunny & not as warm. High 70 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & chilly. Low 48 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 77 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 52 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine & hot. High Near 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 62 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

If on vacation for Memorial Day week it will be dry with temperatures above normal. May get near 90 Wednesday and into the 90s on Thursday.

Weather in the News

An item of note for this week is the ongoing wildfire smoke arriving from Alberta, Canada. Given the upper-level northwesterly flow on the northern side of the high, it’s likely periods of smoke will transit through New England, which will have an effect on high temperatures and result in some hazy conditions. The threat of smoke will end tomorrow with the passage of the cold front later today.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 17 in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s. Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet. Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 12:12 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

West winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts