Saturday’s weather: Sunshine abounds as warming trend continues, high of 80

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 17 in the morning. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s. Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet. Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 12:12 PM.

West winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.