Saturday’s weather: Sunny with strong gusty winds, high of 52

Friday, March 29, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, March 29, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

Easter weekend will start sunny with strong winds gusting over 30 mph making the high in the low 50s feel like the middle 40s.

weather graphic 2 28

5-Day Outlook, March 30-April 3

Today: Sunny with strong gusty winds. High 52 (feel like 45) Winds: WNW 20-30+ mph
Tonight: Clouding up. Low 35 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Easter: A dawn snow or rain shower in spots then breezy with some sun & clouds. High 53 (feel like 46) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
April Fools’ Day: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Becoming cloudy. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High 45 Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy. Low 35 Winds: E 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Rain to wet snow (2-4″) and windy. High 38 Winds: ENE 10-20+ mph
Wednesday night: Windy with heavy wet snow (6-12″) with blizzard conditions. Low 30 Winds: NE 20-30+ mph

Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with a few showers and a high near 70. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Screenshot 2024 03 12 at 9.31.14 PM

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

April snow next week? An April Nor’easter is possible next Wednesday into Thursday with blizzard-like conditions. The potential exists for 1-2 feet of snow!

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s… except around 20 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 80 mph decreasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 115 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 33 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 95 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

download 1 e1708912274396

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts