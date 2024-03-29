Saturday’s weather: Sunny with strong gusty winds, high of 52

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s… except around 20 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 80 mph decreasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 115 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 33 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 95 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!