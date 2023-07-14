Saturday’s weather: Sunny, muggy with stray thunderstorm, high of 90

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Saturday’s Weather
Today will be hot, muggy day with temperatures around 90 and dewpoints approaching the mid-70s, making it feel like 96. A stray late-day thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.
Flash Flooding
Rounds of thunderstorms into early next week can cause flash flooding. While every day will have some flash flood threat due to the potential for slow-moving or repetitious downpours atop saturated grounds around the region, the highest probability of flooding rainfall is Sunday.
5-Day Forecast July 14 – 18
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week looking mainly dry with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Intervals of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in a couple of spots; humid
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: Around 80.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 10:43 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 04:50 PM.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole