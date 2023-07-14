Saturday’s weather: Sunny, muggy with stray thunderstorm, high of 90

Today will be hot, muggy day with temperatures around 90 and dewpoints approaching the mid-70s, making it feel like 96. A stray late-day thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Flash Flooding

Rounds of thunderstorms into early next week can cause flash flooding. While every day will have some flash flood threat due to the potential for slow-moving or repetitious downpours atop saturated grounds around the region, the highest probability of flooding rainfall is Sunday.

5-Day Forecast July 14 – 18