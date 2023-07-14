Saturday’s weather: Sunny, muggy with stray thunderstorm, high of 90

Friday, July 14, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

Today will be hot, muggy day with temperatures around 90 and dewpoints approaching the mid-70s, making it feel like 96. A stray late-day thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Flash Flooding

Rounds of thunderstorms into early next week can cause flash flooding. While every day will have some flash flood threat due to the potential for slow-moving or repetitious downpours atop saturated grounds around the region, the highest probability of flooding rainfall is Sunday.

5-Day Forecast July 14 – 18

Today: Some sun, hot, & muggy with a stray late-day thunderstorm. High 90 (feel like 96) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with an early spot thunderstorm, muggy, and warm. Low 71 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and not as warm but muggy with periods of rain (1″), some heavy, and a thunderstorm. High 80 (feel like 86) Winds: S 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Muggy & warm with periods of rain (.50″) & a thunderstorm. Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun, hot, & muggy with a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 90 (feel like 93) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds, warm, and muggy. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10mph
Tuesday: Some sun, very warm, and muggy with a late-day thunderstorm. High 87 (feel like 92) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Evening thunderstorm; becoming partly cloudy, & humid. Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a little less humid. High 85 (feel like 86) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 65 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week looking mainly dry with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Intervals of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in a couple of spots; humid

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: Around 80.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 68 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 10:43 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 04:50 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

South winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 76 degrees.

