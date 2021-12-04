Saturday’s weather: Sunny, high of 39

Today: Mostly sunny and cold. High 39 Winds: SW 5-15 mph Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & cold. Low 27 Winds: W 5-10 mph Sunday: Intervals of clouds & sun. High 40 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Cloudy with showers late. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Cloudy, windy, and warmer with showery periods. High 61 Winds: S 15-20+ mph Monday night: Clearing, windy & colder. Low 29 Winds: W 10-20 mph Tuesday: Cold with a mix of sun & clouds. High 37 Winds: W 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers late. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Snow is likely (1-3″). High 33 Winds: NE 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Early snow with clearing late (1-2″). Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Big Island Blizzard!

Blizzard warnings have been issued for the summits of the Big Island, and wind gusts up to 100 mph will be possible, according to the warning statement from the NWS. Some locations could receive up to a foot of snow. The most recent time blizzard warnings were issued for Hawaii was in the spring of 2018. Blizzards are not totally uncommon in Hawaii. In fact, prior to this week, the NWS had issued blizzard warnings for parts of Hawaii more recently than for much of the East Coast, including cities such as Philadelphia and New York.