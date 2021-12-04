Saturday’s weather: Sunny, high of 39

Friday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Dec. 4 – Dec. 8
Big Island Blizzard!
Blizzard warnings have been issued for the summits of the Big Island, and wind gusts up to 100 mph will be possible, according to the warning statement from the NWS. Some locations could receive up to a foot of snow. The most recent time blizzard warnings were issued for Hawaii was in the spring of 2018. Blizzards are not totally uncommon in Hawaii. In fact, prior to this week, the NWS had issued blizzard warnings for parts of Hawaii more recently than for much of the East Coast, including cities such as Philadelphia and New York.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next Wednesday looks to be snowy!!! After Wednesday a storm every 2 days, as we go into an active pattern.
Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below
- Open: Loon Mt. and Bretton Woods, Attitash Mountain Resort, Cannon Mountain, Wildcat Mountain Friday,
- December 10 – Gunstock Mountain Resort Saturday
- December 11 – Black Mountain, Crotched Mountain Friday
- December 17 – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Sunday
- December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area
- TBD – Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, Mount Sunapee Resort, Pats Peak, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Whaleback
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Gusts up to 65 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!