Saturday’s weather: Sunny, high of 35 plus snow totals and another snow storm coming our way

Saturday, January 21, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch Video Report

Saturday’s Weather

The weekend will start with some sun especially this afternoon with highs in the mid-30s. A complex coastal storm moves in tomorrow night into Monday.

Weather Alerts

A coastal storm is expected to impact New Hampshire tomorrow night into Monday. Accumulating snowfall is likely especially away from the coast. The rain/snow line remains uncertain. Greater than 6” is possible where precipitation is all snow. The potential exists for minor coastal flooding, especially during the Monday morning high tide.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 21, 2022-Jan. 25, 2023

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 35 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & colder. Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 37 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Snow (1-3″) changing to heavy rain (.75″). Low 33 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Monday: Windy with rain and snow becoming all snow (2-4″). High 37 (feel like 27) Winds: NNW 15-25 mph

Monday night: Clearing & windy. Low 24 (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 30) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 24 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Clouding up with afternoon snow (1-2″). High 34 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Snowy (4-7″) & windy. Low 29 (feel like 15) Winds: 10-15+ mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Heading into a stormy pattern with another chance for some snow Sunday night into Monday and another chance next Wednesday with a potential of 6+”.

Snow Totals Thursday night into Friday morning

Belknap County

  • Meredith 7.3″
  • Belmont 4″

Caroll County

  • Madison 8″
  • Bartlett 7″
  • Brookfield 6.2″
  • Ossipee 6″
  • Freedom 6″
  • Center Ossipee 4″

Coos County

  • Whitefield 4″
  • Lancaster 3″
  • Grafton County:
  • Plymouth 4.3″

Hillsborough County

  • New Boston 7.3″
  • Milford 7″
  • Francestown 6.8″
  • Hillsborough 6″
  • Bedford 6″
  • Manchester 6″
  • Brookline 4″
  • Nashua 3″

Merrimack County

  • Dunbarton 6″
  • Concord 5.4″
  • Canterbury 5″

Rockingham County

  • Lee 6.5″
  • Derry 4.8″
  • Rochester 5″

Sullivan County

  • Grantham 4.5″

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

