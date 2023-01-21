Saturday’s weather: Sunny, high of 35 plus snow totals and another snow storm coming our way

Weather Watch Video Report
Saturday’s Weather
The weekend will start with some sun especially this afternoon with highs in the mid-30s. A complex coastal storm moves in tomorrow night into Monday.
Weather Alerts
Daily Forecast for Jan. 21, 2022-Jan. 25, 2023
Today: Some sun & clouds. High 35 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & colder. Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 37 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Snow (1-3″) changing to heavy rain (.75″). Low 33 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Windy with rain and snow becoming all snow (2-4″). High 37 (feel like 27) Winds: NNW 15-25 mph
Monday night: Clearing & windy. Low 24 (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 30) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 24 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Clouding up with afternoon snow (1-2″). High 34 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Snowy (4-7″) & windy. Low 29 (feel like 15) Winds: 10-15+ mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Heading into a stormy pattern with another chance for some snow Sunday night into Monday and another chance next Wednesday with a potential of 6+”.
Snow Totals Thursday night into Friday morning
Belknap County
- Meredith 7.3″
- Belmont 4″
Caroll County
- Madison 8″
- Bartlett 7″
- Brookfield 6.2″
- Ossipee 6″
- Freedom 6″
- Center Ossipee 4″
Coos County
- Whitefield 4″
- Lancaster 3″
- Grafton County:
- Plymouth 4.3″
Hillsborough County
- New Boston 7.3″
- Milford 7″
- Francestown 6.8″
- Hillsborough 6″
- Bedford 6″
- Manchester 6″
- Brookline 4″
- Nashua 3″
Merrimack County
- Dunbarton 6″
- Concord 5.4″
- Canterbury 5″
Rockingham County
- Lee 6.5″
- Derry 4.8″
- Rochester 5″
Sullivan County
- Grantham 4.5″
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.