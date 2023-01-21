Saturday’s weather: Sunny, high of 35 plus snow totals and another snow storm coming our way

The weekend will start with some sun especially this afternoon with highs in the mid-30s. A complex coastal storm moves in tomorrow night into Monday.

Monday : Windy with rain and snow becoming all snow (2-4″). High 37 (feel like 27) Winds: NNW 15-25 mph

A coastal storm is expected to impact New Hampshire tomorrow night into Monday. Accumulating snowfall is likely especially away from the coast. The rain/snow line remains uncertain. Greater than 6” is possible where precipitation is all snow. The potential exists for minor coastal flooding, especially during the Monday morning high tide.

Heading into a stormy pattern with another chance for some snow Sunday night into Monday and another chance next Wednesday with a potential of 6+”.

Belknap County

Meredith 7.3″

Belmont 4″

Caroll County

Madison 8″

Bartlett 7″

Brookfield 6.2″

Ossipee 6″

Freedom 6″

Center Ossipee 4″

Coos County

Whitefield 4″

Lancaster 3″

Grafton County:

Plymouth 4.3″

Hillsborough County

New Boston 7.3″

Milford 7″

Francestown 6.8″

Hillsborough 6″

Bedford 6″

Manchester 6″

Brookline 4″

Nashua 3″

Merrimack County

Dunbarton 6″

Concord 5.4″

Canterbury 5″

Rockingham County

Lee 6.5″

Derry 4.8″

Rochester 5″

Sullivan County

Grantham 4.5″

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.