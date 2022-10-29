Saturday’s weather: Sunny day with a wintry chill overnight, high of 60

Saturday, October 29, 2022 Rick Gordon
Saturday, October 29, 2022 Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Large high pressure will remain in control of our weather through this weekend. It will bring sunny and seasonable days with a moderating trend tomorrow along with chilly & frosty conditions tonight.

5-Day Outlook Oct. 29-Nov. 2

Today: Sunny and nice. High 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 64 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mild with a few Showers after midnight. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday (Nov.1): Cloudy to partly sunny and warm. High 69 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & mild. Low 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High 67 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear and mild. Low 46 Winds: Light and Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures for the first week of November will average well above normal, along with dry weather.

I’m a big fan of the Phillies and so are the weather gods.

Tonight, the weather forecast for the second game of the World Series in Houston: Clear to partly cloudy with a game-time temperature of 63 with a wind out of the WNW 5-10 mph. The roof will be open!

Houston’s Minute Maid Park, retractable roof closed!

Large high pressure builds in from the north today and into the weekend. This will bring dry and seasonable days with a moderating trend Sunday along the cold nights. Tonight will bring widespread frost and freeze.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 4 above in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

