Saturday’s weather: Sunny day with a wintry chill overnight, high of 60

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
Large high pressure will remain in control of our weather through this weekend. It will bring sunny and seasonable days with a moderating trend tomorrow along with chilly & frosty conditions tonight.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 29-Nov. 2
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures for the first week of November will average well above normal, along with dry weather.
I’m a big fan of the Phillies and so are the weather gods.
Tonight, the weather forecast for the second game of the World Series in Houston: Clear to partly cloudy with a game-time temperature of 63 with a wind out of the WNW 5-10 mph. The roof will be open!
Large high pressure builds in from the north today and into the weekend. This will bring dry and seasonable days with a moderating trend Sunday along the cold nights. Tonight will bring widespread frost and freeze.
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 4 above in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!