Saturday’s weather: Sunny, cold and blustery, a high of about 11, wind chill factor of -8

Saturday’s Weather
Despite high pressure and sunny conditions, frigid early morning temperatures only warm to high around 10. So, the main story for today will be the continuation of blustery to gusty winds, Arctic cold, and very low wind chills.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM TODAY.
WHAT: Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20-30 below zero.
WHERE: Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN: Until 1 p.m. this afternoon.
IMPACTS: The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
5-Day Outlook Jan. 15- Jan. 19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Some light snow is possible next Wednesday, along with another arctic blast!
Tracking the Storm
Low pressure deepens across the Southeast US on Sunday and will move northeastward Sunday night through the Mid Atlantic. Snow is expected to break out across southern New Hampshire after midnight Sunday night and quickly spread northeastward. With cold air in place, all areas are expected to begin as snow, but depending on the track of the system areas from Manchester to the coast stand a good chance to see precipitation change to rain. There remains some uncertainty in the exact track of the system so check-in for future updates.
