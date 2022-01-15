Saturday’s weather: Sunny, cold and blustery, a high of about 11, wind chill factor of -8

Despite high pressure and sunny conditions, frigid early morning temperatures only warm to high around 10. So, the main story for today will be the continuation of blustery to gusty winds, Arctic cold, and very low wind chills.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM TODAY.

WHAT: Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20-30 below zero.

WHERE: Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: Until 1 p.m. this afternoon.

IMPACTS: The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.