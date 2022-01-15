Saturday’s weather: Sunny, cold and blustery, a high of about 11, wind chill factor of -8

Saturday’s Weather

Despite high pressure and sunny conditions, frigid early morning temperatures only warm to high around 10. So, the main story for today will be the continuation of blustery to gusty winds, Arctic cold, and very low wind chills.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM TODAY.

WHAT: Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20-30 below zero.

WHERE: Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: Until 1 p.m. this afternoon.

IMPACTS: The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 15- Jan. 19

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and frigid. High 11 (feel like -8) Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Clear and frigid. Low 2 (feel like -11) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Sunny and not as cold. High 26 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Increasing clouds with snow (1-2″) after midnight. Low 16 Winds: E 10-20 mph
MLK Day: Snow (2-4″) mixing and changing to rain and windy. High 40 (feel like 27) Winds: ENE to SSW 20-30+mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 22 (feel like 12) Winds: W 10-15+mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, colder, and windy. High 25 (feel like 11) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear & very cold. Low 10 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High 34 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 24 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some light snow is possible next Wednesday, along with another arctic blast!

Tracking the Storm

Low pressure deepens across the Southeast US on Sunday and will move northeastward Sunday night through the Mid Atlantic. Snow is expected to break out across southern New Hampshire after midnight Sunday night and quickly spread northeastward. With cold air in place, all areas are expected to begin as snow, but depending on the track of the system areas from Manchester to the coast stand a good chance to see precipitation change to rain. There remains some uncertainty in the exact track of the system so check-in for future updates.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 below. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph… except northwest 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 100 mph decrease to 85 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 60 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 4 below to 14 below zero. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 57 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS
Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

