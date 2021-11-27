Saturday’s weather: Sunny, brisk and cold with a high of 37

Saturday’s Weather
Dry and colder weather is expected for today with a gusty northwest wind. Feel like temperatures today in the 20s.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 25 – Nov. 29
Today: Some sun & cold with a brisk wind. High 37 (feeling like 27) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Clearing & cold. Low 23 (feeling like 17) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Sunday: Increasing clouds. High 38 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow developing late. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Morning light snow (1″-2″). Some sun later. High 36 (feeling like 30) Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday (Dec. 1): Some sun & clouds High 43 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 26 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The middle of next week looks mainly dry with slightly below-average temperatures.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs around 17…except around 11 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph… except northwest 60 to 80 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!