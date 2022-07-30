Saturday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and comfortable, high of 84

Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook July 30-Aug. 3
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, & comfortable. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear & comfortable. Low 60 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mainly sunny & comfortable. High 88 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear with increasing humidity. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday (Aug. 1): Some sun, hot, and humid. High 92 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hot & humid with some sun with a pop-up thunderstorm. High 91 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and slightly less humid. High 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low 69 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny and less humid.
U.V. Index: Very high
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s
Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.
Water temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 07:39 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 01:35 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee