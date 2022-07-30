Saturday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and comfortable, high of 84

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another heat wave at the start of August! The first full week of August temperatures will be 90 or higher!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny and less humid.

U.V. Index: Very high

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s

Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 07:39 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 01:35 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee