Saturday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and comfortable, high of 84

Saturday’s Weather

The last weekend of July will be comfortable and filled with sunshine with highs in the 80s.

5-Day Outlook July 30-Aug. 3

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, & comfortable. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear & comfortable. Low 60 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mainly sunny & comfortable. High 88 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear with increasing humidity. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday (Aug. 1): Some sun, hot, and humid. High 92 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Hot & humid with some sun with a pop-up thunderstorm. High 91 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and slightly less humid. High 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low 69 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another heat wave at the start of August! The first full week of August temperatures will be 90 or higher!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny and less humid.

U.V. Index: Very high

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s

Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 07:39 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 01:35 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 76 degrees.

