Saturday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and colder going into the weekend, high today of 39

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 39 (feel like 34) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and very cold. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Very cold & windy with a mix of sun & clouds with some flurries. High 37 (feel like 25) Winds: W 15-25+ mph

Sunday night: Clear, windy, and very cold. Low 21 (feel like 13) Winds: W 10-20 mph

Monday: Cold with some sun & clouds. Hight 39 (feel like 30) Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 29 (feel like 20) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 45 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High 49 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 27 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny and colder. High: 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clouding up. Low 30 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph