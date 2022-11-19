Saturday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and colder going into the weekend, high today of 39

Friday, November 18, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, November 18, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

<

Saturday’s Weather

Blustery, but dry for the weekend along with colder-than-normal temperatures. Temperatures begin to modify by next Tuesday and Wednesday with mainly dry weather persisting.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 19-23, 2022

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 39 (feel like 34) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and very cold. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Very cold & windy with a mix of sun & clouds with some flurries. High 37 (feel like 25) Winds: W 15-25+ mph
Sunday night: Clear, windy, and very cold. Low 21 (feel like 13) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Monday: Cold with some sun & clouds. Hight 39 (feel like 30) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 29 (feel like 20) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 45 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High 49 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 27 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny and colder. High: 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up. Low 30 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for Thanksgiving is mostly sunny and cold with highs in the 30s. Black Friday some snow or rain is possible.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 20s… except 10 to 20 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 19 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts