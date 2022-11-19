Saturday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and colder going into the weekend, high today of 39

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
Blustery, but dry for the weekend along with colder-than-normal temperatures. Temperatures begin to modify by next Tuesday and Wednesday with mainly dry weather persisting.
Daily Forecast for Nov. 19-23, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The outlook for Thanksgiving is mostly sunny and cold with highs in the 30s. Black Friday some snow or rain is possible.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 20s… except 10 to 20 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 19 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
