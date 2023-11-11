Saturday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and chilly, high of 45

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

For Veterans Day weekend it will be dry but chilly with highs in the 40s, today with the breeze it will feel like the upper 30s.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 11–15

Veterans Day: Sunny, breezy, and chilly. High 45 (feel like 38) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 27 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Lots of sun & cold. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear & cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny & cold. Hight 45 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds & not as cold. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. High 53 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear & not as cold. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

A warming trend late next week. New England will flip from a chilly start to a warm finish next week!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thanksgiving Day week will average above-normal temperatures with near-normal precipitation.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts. https://www.skinh.com/conditions

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

