Saturday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and chilly, high of 45

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

NH Ski Season 2023