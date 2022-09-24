Saturday’s weather: Sunny and warmer with gusty winds, high of 67

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
Wind gusts of 30-40 mph today with highs in the mid-60s before winds diminish late in the day. Once again, some tree damage is possible and may result in localized power outages.
A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM TONIGHT.
WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 feet.
WHERE…Coastal Rockingham County.
WHEN…Until 11 PM tonight.
IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Life-threatening rip currents are possible.
14-Day Temperature Outlook September 30 – October 6, 2022
Temperatures are near normal.
14-Day Precipitation Outlook September 30 – October 6, 2022
Precipitation will be near normal.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 24-Sept. 28
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 70 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 90 mph decreasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as zero in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 65 mph with gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 7 above in the morning.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map