Saturday’s weather: Sunny and warmer with gusty winds, high of 67

Friday, September 23, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Saturday’s Weather

Wind gusts of 30-40 mph today with highs in the mid-60s before winds diminish late in the day. Once again, some tree damage is possible and may result in localized power outages.

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM TONIGHT.

WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 feet.

WHERE…Coastal Rockingham County.

WHEN…Until 11 PM tonight.

IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Life-threatening rip currents are possible.

14-Day Temperature Outlook September 30 – October 6, 2022

Temperatures are near normal.

14-Day Precipitation Outlook September 30 – October 6, 2022

Precipitation will be near normal.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 24-Sept. 28

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and warmer. High 67 Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 70 SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with some rain. Low 55 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. High 70 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Becoming clear. Low 50 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & cloud. High 70 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The end of next week turns cooler. Precipitation chances may depend on the eventual track of the tropical disturbance currently in the Caribbean south of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 70 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 90 mph decreasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as zero in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 65 mph with gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 7 above in the morning.

