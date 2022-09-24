Saturday’s weather: Sunny and warmer with gusty winds, high of 67

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 70 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 90 mph decreasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as zero in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 65 mph with gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 7 above in the morning.

