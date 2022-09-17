Saturday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 75

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 13 in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map