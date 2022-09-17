Saturday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 75

Saturday’s Weather

High-pressure crests over Manchester for the last Saturday of summer. The pattern turns unsettled tomorrow night into Monday as a stationary front forms over New Hampshire with low pressure tracking along the front.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 17-Sept. 21

Today: Sunny and warmer. High 75 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun, warm & more humid. High 86 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Humid with showers and thunderstorms. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy & cooler with some showers. High 68 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with some rain. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Periods of sun & clouds with a few showers. High 74 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 77 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Thursday for the first day of Fall some sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 81. The normal high should be 73.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 13 in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

