Saturday’s weather: Sunny and warm, high of 83

5-Day Outlook, May 30-June 3

Today (June 1st): Mostly sunny; a beautiful start to the weekend. High 83 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Very warm with some sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Expect some sunshine very warm and a slight increase in humidity. High 85 (feel like 91) Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 82 Winds: E 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 83 Winds: ESE 5-10mph Wednesday night: Cloudy & mild with some showers late. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Summertime Outlook Today signifies the start of meteorological summer, while astronomical summer commences on June 21st. The meteorological outlook for the summer months of June, July, and August anticipates temperatures to be above the normal average with precipitation averaging slightly above normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Expect periods of showers arriving later next week and continuing into the weekend, with temperatures hovering in the 70s.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast is mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s, except near 50 degrees at elevations above 5,000 feet. Expect northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast is mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Expect northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

UV Index: Very high

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Water Temperature: 57 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

Surf Height: The swell is around 1 foot, expected to build to around 2 feet by the afternoon.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides Hampton Beach: A high tide at 8.6 feet (MLLW) at 07:03 AM, followed by a low tide at 0.1 feet (MLLW) at 01:35 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Northwest winds are expected at around 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Wave heights will be around 2 feet. Conditions will be sunny, with high temperatures in the upper 70s. No thunderstorms are predicted for this period. The water temperature will be 62 degrees.