Saturday's weather: Sunny and warm, high of 78

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Today October’s warmth continues with a record temperature of 78 degrees breaking the record of 73 degrees set in 2010. Enjoy today because it will be the last warm day until next spring. The unseasonable warmth will come to an end tomorrow.

Weather Alerts

On Thursday had a record-tying high of 75 set in 2000 and yesterday a record high in the low 80s breaking the record of 74 in 1971. Today is our third day in a row with a record high of 78 breaking the record of 73 in 2010.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 28–Nov. 1

Today: Mostly sunny and summer-like; last warm day until next spring. Record high 78 (record 73 in 2010) Winds: W 10-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & cooler with a full hunter’s moon. Low 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Some rain (.25″). Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy & cool with some rain (.30″). High 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly cloudy & cold Low 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Halloween: Some sun & chilly. High 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Dry early for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the low 40s with some showers late. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some wet snow mixed with rain is possible with an inch or two on grassy surfaces. High Near 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Early flurries with some clearing & cold. Low 30 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Really cold next Tuesday for Halloween, Wednesday the first day of November, and Thursday with highs in the 40s with lows sub-freezing. Some wet snow is likely on Wednesday!!!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

