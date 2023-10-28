Saturday’s weather: Sunny and warm, high of 78

Today: Mostly sunny and summer-like; last warm day until next spring. Record high 78 (record 73 in 2010) Winds: W 10-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & cooler with a full hunter’s moon. Low 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Some rain (.25″). Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy & cool with some rain (.30″). High 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Partly cloudy & cold Low 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Halloween: Some sun & chilly. High 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Dry early for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the low 40s with some showers late. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some wet snow mixed with rain is possible with an inch or two on grassy surfaces. High Near 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Early flurries with some clearing & cold. Low 30 Winds: NW 5-10 mph