Saturday’s weather: Sunny and less humid, high of 82

Friday, August 4, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, August 4, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

Our first weekend of August will be filled with comfortable sunshine with highs in the lower 80s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 5 – 9

Today: Mostly sunny & not as humid. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & cool. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 83 (feel like 84) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & more humid. High 83 (feel like 85) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mild & humid with strong thunderstorms late. Low 67 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Muggy & breezy with some sun & clouds; stray afternoon thunderstorms. High 82 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun and humid. High 85 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 63 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week for the first full week of August will be humid with highs in the mid-80s. Some thunderstorms are possible Tuesday & Friday.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 65.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.1 feet (MLLW) 09:01 AM. High 9.6 feet (MLLW) 03:01 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 65 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts