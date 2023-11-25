Saturday’s weather: Sunny and cold, high of 38

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 40 mph becoming west around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 37 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 28 below.

NH Ski Season 2023