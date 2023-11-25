Saturday’s weather: Sunny and cold, high of 38

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Lots of sunshine in the morning but expect increasing high clouds in the afternoon which will filter the sunshine somewhat as the afternoon wears on. It will be a chilly day with highs in the upper 30s which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Relatively light winds will take the edge off the cold air mass.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 25–29

Today: Mostly sunny & cold. High 38 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some morning sun with afternoon clouds and milder. High 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with rain (.50″) late. Low 36 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday: Some morning rain with afternoon sun and breezy. High 48 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, cold, & breezy Low 29 (feel like 19) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday: Colder & breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 28) Winds: W 15-20+ mph
Tuesday night: Clear, breezy, & cold. Low 22 (feel like 13) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 36 (feel like 30) Winds: W 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alert

A storm crossing the ocean on Monday may bring an extended period of southerly winds coupled with high astronomical tides. If there is a large enough overlap in timing, some minor coastal flooding or splashover is possible along coastal New Hampshire.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Friday the first of December some sun with a high of 42 with few snow showers at night.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 40 mph becoming west around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 37 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 28 below.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

 

