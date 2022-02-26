Saturday’s weather: Sunny and cold, high of 32 + Friday’s snow totals

Today: Mostly sunny and cold. High 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 18 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny and windy. High 41 (feel like 27) Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Snow showers (1″) early followed by clearing late and very cold. Low 13 (feel like -1) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Monday (last day of February.): Mostly sunny, breezy, and very cold. High 22 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear and frigid. Low 3 (feel like -6) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 38 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable