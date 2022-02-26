Saturday’s weather: Sunny and cold, high of 32 + Friday’s snow totals

Saturday’s Weather
Friday snowfall totals
Belknap County
- Barnstead 5″
Carroll County
- Madison 6.0″
- Center Sandwich 6.0″
- Jackson 5.5″
- Wolfeboro 3.6″
Cheshire County
- Spofford 7.0″
- Keene 5.5 “
Coos County
- Whitefield 4.0″
Hillsborough County
- Manchester 6″
- Nashua 9.0″
- Francestown 7.0″
- Bedford 6.5 “
- New Ipswich 6.2″
Merrimack County
- Tilton 7.8″
- Bow 5″
- Concord 3.6″
Rockingham County
- Rye 8.0″
- Plaistow 8.0″
- Hampstead 7.5″
- Stratham 7.5″
- Derry 7.0″
- Deerfield 6.0″
Strafford County
- Durham 6.0″
- Dover 4.8″
- Northwood 4.5″
Sullivan County
- Newport 5.0″
5-Day Outlook Feb. 26- March 2
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week an arctic blast will end the month of February. On Tuesday, March will come in like a lamb with moderating temperatures.
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs 7 to 17 above. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.