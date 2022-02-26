Saturday’s weather: Sunny and cold, high of 32 + Friday’s snow totals

Friday, February 25, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Saturday’s Weather

Sunny and seasonable temperatures are expected today with highs around 32.

Friday snowfall totals

Belknap County

  • Barnstead 5″

Carroll County

  • Madison 6.0″
  • Center Sandwich 6.0″
  • Jackson 5.5″
  • Wolfeboro 3.6″

Cheshire County

  • Spofford 7.0″
  • Keene 5.5 “

Coos County

  • Whitefield 4.0″

Hillsborough County

  • Manchester 6″
  • Nashua 9.0″
  • Francestown 7.0″
  • Bedford 6.5 “
  • New Ipswich 6.2″

Merrimack County

  • Tilton 7.8″
  • Bow 5″
  • Concord 3.6″

Rockingham County

  • Rye 8.0″
  • Plaistow 8.0″
  • Hampstead 7.5″
  • Stratham 7.5″
  • Derry 7.0″
  • Deerfield 6.0″

Strafford County

  • Durham 6.0″
  • Dover 4.8″
  • Northwood 4.5″

Sullivan County

  • Newport 5.0″

5-Day Outlook Feb. 26- March 2

Today: Mostly sunny and cold. High 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 18 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly sunny and windy. High 41 (feel like 27) Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Snow showers (1″) early followed by clearing late and very cold. Low 13 (feel like -1) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday (last day of February.): Mostly sunny, breezy, and very cold. High 22 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and frigid. Low 3 (feel like -6) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 38 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week an arctic blast will end the month of February. On Tuesday, March will come in like a lamb with moderating temperatures.

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs 7 to 17 above. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts