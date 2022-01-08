Saturday’s weather: Sunny and cold, high of 28

Friday, January 7, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Friday, January 7, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Saturday’s Weather

Today will be sunny and seasonably cold. Tomorrow will feature a wintry mix to rain along with breezy conditions as a weak low-pressure system moves through New Hampshire.

Snow Totals

Snowfall totals from Friday.

Belknap County:
Laconia 5″
Meredith 3.6″
Tilton 3.5″
Sanbornton 3″
Carroll County:
Wolfeboro 3.6″
Center Sandwich 2.8″
Albany 1.7″
Tamworth 1.5″
Cheshire County:
Keene 2.8″
Grafton County:
Bristol 3″
Ashland 2.8″
Campton 1.5″
Hillsborough County:
Manchester (Walnut Street) 4″
Nashua 5.8″
Hudson 5.3″
Bedford 4.8″
New Ipswich 4.2″
Amherst 1.5″
Merrimack County:
Hooksett 4.6″
Concord 4.3″
Contoocook 3″
Canterbury 3″
Bow 2″
Rockingham County:
Sandon 6.8″
North Hampton 5.5″
Windham 5.3″
Epsom 5.1″
Deerfield 5″
Derry 5″
Londonderry 4.7″
Greenland 3.8″
Auburn 2″
Strafford County:
Barrington 6.7″
Dover 6″
Durhan 6″
Strafford 4.3″

5-Day Outlook Jan. 8 – Jan. 12

Today: Sunny & cold. High 28 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 17 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Wintery mix and not as cold. High 37 (feel like 25) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Some clearing late. Low 21 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 27 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Snow squall early, windy, and much colder. Low 1 (feel like -9) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Sunny, windy, and frigid. High 7 (feel like -9) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clear and frigid. Low -3 (feel like -11) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 21 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & cold. Low 17 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest arctic air in a couple of years moving in later Monday night into Tuesday. More snow for next weekend.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 12. Northwest winds around 40 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph decrease to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 38 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS
Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts