Saturday’s weather: Sunny and cold, high of 28

The coldest arctic air in a couple of years moving in later Monday night into Tuesday. More snow for next weekend.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 12. Northwest winds around 40 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph decrease to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 38 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts: