Saturday’s weather: Sunny and cold, high of 24, low tonight of 12

Friday, January 21, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Friday, January 21, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Saturday’s Weather

Large high pressure in control will result in plenty of cold sunshine today with high temperatures mainly in the mid-20s with relatively light winds. A moderating trend in temperatures is expected this weekend, with a chance of patchy snow on Tuesday.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 22- Jan. 26

Today: Some sun and cold. High 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High: 31 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 8 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Some sun and clouds. High 26 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 16 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Some light snow and not as cold. High 38 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Early snow showers with clearing late. Low 19 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and colder. High 24 (feel like 11) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear and fridge. Low -3 (feel like -18) Winds: Winds: 10-15 mph

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another arctic blast moves in the middle of next week. The potential for a winter storm next weekend.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Partly sunny. Highs around 8 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 10 mph increase to southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 28 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Light and variable winds become southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts