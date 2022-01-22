Saturday’s weather: Sunny and cold, high of 24, low tonight of 12

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Partly sunny. Highs around 8 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 10 mph increase to southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 28 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Light and variable winds become southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts: