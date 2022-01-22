Saturday’s weather: Sunny and cold, high of 24, low tonight of 12

Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Jan. 22- Jan. 26
Today: Some sun and cold. High 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High: 31 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 8 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun and clouds. High 26 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 16 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some light snow and not as cold. High 38 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Early snow showers with clearing late. Low 19 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and colder. High 24 (feel like 11) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear and fridge. Low -3 (feel like -18) Winds: Winds: 10-15 mph
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Another arctic blast moves in the middle of next week. The potential for a winter storm next weekend.