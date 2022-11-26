Saturday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 48 but wind chill feel like 40

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the last three days of November will be dry with temperatures in the 40s with the last day in the 50s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 55 to 65 mph… except northwest 60 to 80 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 115 mph decreasing to 100 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 50 to 60 mph. Gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to 70 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the morning.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report