Saturday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 48 but wind chill feel like 40

Saturday’s Weather

Blustery conditions today as high pressure establishes itself across southern New England. Highs today in the upper 40s feeling like 40. Low-pressure tracking to our west and north bring showers and gusty winds to our region tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 26-30, 2022

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 48 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 35 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Clouding up with some afternoon rain and mild. High 54 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: A few evening showers & mild with some clearing late. Low 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Breezy with some sunny breaks. High 47 (feel like 39) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Clearing & colder. Low 29 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy, mild, and windy with showers by evening. High: 54 (feel like 42) Winds: S 15-20 mph
Wednesday night: Breezy & mild with showers. Low 40 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the last three days of November will be dry with temperatures in the 40s with the last day in the 50s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 55 to 65 mph… except northwest 60 to 80 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 115 mph decreasing to 100 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 50 to 60 mph. Gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to 70 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the morning.

