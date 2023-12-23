Saturday’s weather: Sun, then clouds with a high of 41

Friday, December 22, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, December 22, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

Today is dry & milder as we start the holiday weekend with highs in the lower 40s. Above-normal temperatures will persist through Christmas day and last through the middle of next week.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 23 – 27

Today: Some sun then clouds & milder. High 41 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds & not as cold. Low 30 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Christmas Eve Day: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas Eve: Some clouds & mild for Santa. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Christmas: Some sunny breaks & mild. High 49 Winds: Ligh & Variable
Monday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 52 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers moving in late. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Periods of rain (.40″) and mild. High 53 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Early thunderstorm or a shower & mild. Low 44 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

New Year’s Eve forecast: Mainly clear and mild. Low 30 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts