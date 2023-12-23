Saturday’s weather: Sun, then clouds with a high of 41

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.