Saturday’s weather: Sun-filled skies with a high temp of 78

Saturday’s Weather
High pressure builds in from the west with a sun-filled sky and seasonable temperatures for today.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 11 – Sept. 15
Today: Mostly sunny & nice High 78 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear Low 60 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds with increasing humidity High 82 Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Mainly cloudy, mild & humid Low 64 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds with humid conditions High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and less humid Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 75 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with an early thunderstorm Low 60 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun; very warm & humid High 82 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds, warm & humid Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our nice weather should last into next week.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
High Surf Advisory in effect until 8 p.m.
*WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will lead to dangerous surf and strong rip currents.
*WHERE…New Hampshire beaches.
*WHEN…Until 8 PM TONIGHT.
*IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Weather: Sunny; watch for unusually rough surf and rip currents
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: 5 to 7 feet.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk*: High.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 09:12 AM. High 9.7 feet (MLLW) 03:08 PM.
*High Risk – A high risk of rip currents means dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!